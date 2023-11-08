Democrats overtake Monroe County Legislature for first time in nearly three decades

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After Tuesday’s General Election, Democrats have enough seats to take the majority in the Monroe County Legislature for the first time in nearly three decades.

In one of the most notable races, Democratic challenger Dave Long beat Republican Legislature President Joe Carbone by 10%. In the County Legislature, Democrats will hold 16 of the 29 seats come Jan. 1, marking the first time the party has taken control since the 1980s.

In addition, County Executive Adam Bello became the first Democrat to ever get re-elected in Monroe County. Bello spoke about the Democrats taking control of the legislature.

“My message is my door is open,” he said. “I have built a record of reaching across the aisle and we’re really open with working with anyone because I don’t view the job of the county executive as an overly partisan position. It’s really about rolling up your sleeves and getting the job done.”

All 29 Monroe County Legislature seats were up during the election but some seats are uncontested. In December of 2022, the legislature approved a new voting district map after months of debate. You can see more election results here.