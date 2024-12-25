Deputies investigate more car break-ins, this one at Midnight Mass on East Henrietta Road

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another string of car break-ins this holiday season.

Someone broke the windows of multiple cars at the St. Marianne Cope Roman Catholic Church on East Henrietta Road around 1 a.m. during Midnight Mass. Deputies say items were stolen from the cars.

“My wife and I got married here. We’ve had our daughter baptized here. So we’ve been coming here a very long time and nothing like this has ever happened. So it’s a very big surprise for all of us,” said one person in the parking lot.

This happened just hours after more than a dozen cars were broken into during a Christmas Eve mass near St. Joseph’s Church in Penfield. One car was stolen. Parishioners had parked their cars at the Cobbles Elementary School down the road.