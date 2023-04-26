Dog found starving, another found dead at Ontario County home

STANLEY, N.Y. – Staff at Happy Tails Animal Shelter say they initially received a complaint reporting that two dogs were abandoned at a home located along Route 20 and State Highway 5 in the town of Stanley.

The shelter said it was reported the tenants had moved out the home one month prior to receiving the complaint and that, along with no food and water, investigators found feces covering the floor of the home.

One dog was found dead upstairs, believed to have starved to death.

Shelter Coordinator Erika Murphy said that the other dog, Midnight, is now in the humane society’s care.

“She’s been through a lot,” says Murphy. “She’s experiencing a lot of trauma and upheaval right now, but underneath you can tell that she is super sweet. She is super wiggly and loves snacks.”

According to the Ontario County Humane Society, the investigation into what happened is being handled by New York State Police.

The shelter said that Jose Figueroa was arrested and charged him with aggravated cruelty to an animal.