Dozens of cats displaced after house explosion on Pullman Avenue, nonprofit says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The house on Pullman Avenue that exploded on Friday afternoon was used to care for cats, many of which are now displaced.

On its Facebook page, the nonprofit Habitat for Cats NY said multiple cats died in the explosion. It’s requesting donations to help the dozens of cats that relied on the home and nearby areas for food. You can see items in need on this Amazon Wishlist or donate through Venmo or Paypal.

The explosion on the city’s northwest side left the home reduced to rubble and spread fire to two neighboring homes. RFD said on Tuesday that the home’s resident is still being treated for burn injuries at the hospital.

Habitat for Cats NY said they were helping the man to provide for the cats. Many of the cats were feral but spayed or neutered. Volunteers with Habitat for Cats NY arrived at the explosion scene to find cats roaming the area. Several cat shelters along the outside of the home were destroyed. The post says:

“They are without critical shelter to survive the wind, snow and cold. The others may not be used to the cold either and we will be working very quickly to place shelters and house those that are in need of medical attention. What we need most for this dire situation are shelters that we can place in a different, close by locations that are safe.”

Habitat for Cats NY said they need funds to buy supplies to create makeshift shelters out of tarps and wood. Volunteers are still working to determine exactly how many cats are in need but they’re counted over 20 so far.