Driver accused of running stop sign and crashing into RV, injuring two in Wyoming County

ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. — Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driver is at fault for crashing into a motor home carrying a family of seven.

All four adults and five children in the motor home needed medical care after the crash on Sunday morning in the Town of Orangeville. The family was traveling from New Jersey to Niagara Falls when their vehicle crashed at the intersection of routes 20A and 238, about 20 minutes northwest of Letchworth State Park.

The driver and a 3-year-old child were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was flown by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center and remains in stable condition. The child was taken to Oishei’s Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and has been discharged to his family.

Deputies determined that a tractor-trailer, with two people inside, failed to brake at a stop sign at the intersection. Deputies say the tractor-trailer went into oncoming traffic at full speed, striking the motor home and causing both vehicles to leave the road.

The driver, 30-year-old Leonard Lwindi of Amherst, was given a traffic citation and will answer to the charge in Town of Orangeville Court. Deputies say they’re continuing their investigation and more charges are possible.

After the adult and child were taken to the hospital, the four other children were left stranded at the crash scene. Deputies drove the children to Oishei’s Children’s Hospital so they could reunite with their family.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office noted two acts on kindness during that ride. Some children were left without shoes after the crash, so the deputy sheriff stopped at a Dollar General to get them shoes and drinks. The deputy sheriff also stopped to get a meal for all four children.

New York State Police also responded to the crash.