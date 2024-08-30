Another driver is facing charges after man hit and killed on Driving Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested a second driver after a man was hit and killed while walking on Driving Park and Dewey avenues.

Police say Robin Graham, 43, was driving a Honda that hit a Kia in front of her, causing the Kia to crash into the man. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 16. Lafayama Chapman, 36, was rushed to Strong Hospital and died from his injuries the following morning.

Graham is charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death along with aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple traffic violations. She was arrested on Friday morning and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The 29-year-old driver of the Kia was arrested at the scene, charged with driving while intoxicated. Police say that, while the Kia driver stayed, Graham fled the scene.

RPD investigators found the car that they believed was involved in the crash in a driveway two days after it happened. Soon, officers identified Graham as the driver of the car. Graham will be arraigned on Friday.