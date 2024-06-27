Drumming legend Sheila E. brings crowds out to Parcel 5 for the jazz festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crowds came out to Parcel 5 on Wednesday night for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival to see a big name perform.

Sheila E., the legendary drummer and singer known for her collaborations with Prince and other music superstars, held a free headliner show. She was last at the jazz festival in 2022.

News10NBC spoke with one of her fans, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

“She is an amazing performer and she brings out a broad cross-section of Rochester. She’s a legend and we got a legend right here at Parcel 5,” he said.

The 21st annual jazz festival features over 325 shows across nine days including several free shows at Parcel 5. News10NBC has your guide to the jazz festival here.