CGI Rochester Jazz Festival begins Friday; Here’s your guide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Downtown Rochester will soon be filled with live music from all-star acts and crowds across multiple outdoor and indoor stages.

The 21st annual CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival begins on Friday, June 21. It runs for nine days in a row, featuring 326 shows across 20 stages across the city. The festival will close out on Saturday, June 29.

The festival typically draws over 200,000 people. You can search for shows and get tickets or club passes on the festival’s website here. Some of the venues include Kilbourn Hall, Montage Music Hall, the Little Theatre, and the Inn on Broadway.

As always, the festival will feature plenty of free acts, including the headliners at Parcel 5 and the East Avenue and Chestnut Street Stage. Here’s the lineup for the free headliners, which all begin at 9 p.m.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram: Saturday, June 22 at the East Avenue and Chestnut Street Stage. A Grammy-Award winning blues vocalist and guitarist.

Sheila E. and the E-Train: Wednesday, June 26 at Parcel 5. Sheila E., the legendary drummer and singer known for her collaborations with Prince and other music superstars, will perform with her group.

Los Lonely Boys: Thursday, June 27 at Parcel 5. The Texas-based rock trio Los Lonely Boys has sold 2.5 million records, won a Grammy, and received five more Grammy nominations in the span of their career.

Cimafunk: Friday, June 28 at Parcel 5. Cimafunk is a Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban artist. His music offers an innovative mix of funk, afrobeat and hip hop.

Rejuvenation: Saturday June 29 at Parcel 5. A performance led by a New Orleans modern funk ensemble will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Meters’ iconic album Rejuvenation. It will feature the original members of The Meters’, George Porter Jr. on bass and Leo Nocentelli on guitar.