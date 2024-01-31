East High teacher speaks about what end to partnership with U of R could mean

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the partnership between East High School and the University of Rochester set to expire next year, a teacher at East High shared his thoughts with News10NBC.

Literacy teacher Dan Hart says the partnership has benefited students. The school has seen improved graduation rates and exam scores and a decrease in suspensions.

Hart says his biggest concern if the partnership ends is the impact on the literacy program. He said that, for the past 10 years since partnering with U of R, the school has transformed from failing to flourishing. The district cited budgetary concerns but Hart says you can’t put a price tag on the students success.

“I just feel like, with all the progress that’s been made here and with everything that the partnership affords to the East community and to the Rochester community at large, it would be a shame for it to end before the district has a chance to fully, collaboratively understand the benefits of this program and what can be emulated elsewhere for other students’ benefits,” Hart said.

The contract is to set expire in June of 2025. The RCSD Board of Education will make a decision in March and will continue to work on a transition plan in the meantime.

