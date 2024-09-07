Employee shot at mini-mart on South Plymouth Avenue

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person who shot an employee at a mini-mart on South Plymouth Avenue on Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Columbia Avenue. The 28-year-old man was shot in the lower body and an ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.