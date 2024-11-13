Enrollment at SUNY schools increases for the second year in a row

ALBANY, N.Y. — SUNY schools are seeing an increase in enrollment for the second year in a row, according to the latest enrollment data.

Enrollment was up by 2.3% in the fall of 2024 for SUNY colleges and universities from the previous year. In fall of 2023, enrollment was up 1.1% from the previous year, the first increase in a decade.

This is the first time in 15 years that all SUNY sectors have seen back-to-back increases in overall enrollment. News10NBC has reported that Brockport is seeing some of the largest recruitment classes in nearly 50 years, despite a decline in enrollment for many colleges and universities nationwide.

There’s also been an increase in the portion of first-year undergraduate students who receive Pell grants for financial assistance. This fall, nearly 50% of incoming students received a Pell grant compared to nearly 47% last fall.