ESL Jefferson Award winner throws first pitch at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a special night for a special person at Innovative Field on Friday night.

ESL Jefferson Award winner Logan Newman threw out the first pitch at the Red Wings game.

Newman is a biology teacher and trained optician who runs a vision care program at East High School. Students learn to make and fit glasses for other students in the district. Since 2011, he has given out over 8,000 pairs of glasses — for free.

News10NBC featured Newman in out Jefferson Award profile earlier this year. News10NBC is a sponsor of the award.