Fairport native will sing national anthem at Bills playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Fairport native will sing the national anthem at Highmark Stadium ahead of a highly anticipated playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the second time that Lucas West, a junior at SUNY Fredonia School of Music, will sing the national anthem before a Bills game.

The Bills invited West to sing during the Wild Card round of the playoffs but he couldn’t because he was out of the country, according to SUNY Fredonia. Instead, he asked to sing during the Divisional Round and the answer was “yes”.

News10NBC spoke with West after he sang the national anthem for the first time, back in November of 2023. The Bills Mafia member and 2021 American Idol contestant submitted an audition tape and was selected.

“This was the first I’d ever auditioned for an anthem performance of any kind. I have sang the anthem at a couple of conventions but never for something as large as this. So I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” West said.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch it on CBS.