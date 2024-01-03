Families, first responders deal with tragic impact of New Year’s crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The deadly New Year’s crash outside the Kodak Center drew a large number of first responders, who tried to save as many lives as possible. Tuesday, the police chief said a few of the officers who helped at the scene have now taken time off.

These tragedies can take a toll on first responders’ mental health.

It was a chaotic and draining scene on West Ridge Road outside the Kodak Center. Less than an hour into the new year, revelers walking out of a concert at Kodak Center walked into a tragedy that’s made national news.

Three Rochester police officers who helped people at the scene are dealing with emotional issues, the police chief said Tuesday.

First responders worked on the burning cars engulfed in flames for roughly an hour. Rochester Police Chief David Smith said his officers didn’t think twice to jump in and save lives; however, it has impacted them emotionally

“Two of my officers that were at the scene as well as the off-duty officer that rendered aid are taking a little time off; they have obviously some emotional issues they need to deal with as well,” he said.

A night of fun turned tragic along West Ridge Road just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Justina Hughes, 28, and Josh Orr, 29, were out celebrating the new year seeing the band moe. at the kodak Center before getting into an Uber.

Michael Avery, 35, from Syracuse slammed into the Uber — then it burst into flames, killing them. The driver survived, but Justina and Josh died.

In a statement, the families said they take comfort in knowing that they were best friends who spent their last moments together.

“We also take comfort in knowing that many other lives were saved because they became, albeit unaware, a shield for others. And because of that, they will forever be heroes,” a statement from Justina Hughes’ family reads in part.

“This is a very traumatic experience, not only for the people who experienced this but also first responders,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

Investigators say that initial crash, while tragically killing Justina and Josh, is likely what saved the lives of countless others who were in the crosswalk in front of the theater. Police believe that’s what Avery was targeting as he approached.

“Remember, these folks were going to see a Grateful Dead tribute band and they were expecting to be able to ring in the new year and have a good time — but instead we have individuals who are going to be burying family members and we have people who now have life-altering injuries because of the choices that this suspect made,” Evans said.

Police say Avery had containers of gasoline in the ford expedition. They say he purchased it throughout Monroe and Ontario counties ahead of the crash.

“There were off-duty Rochester police officers that sprang into action,” Evans said.

Two paramedics who responded to the crash went to the hospital.

Colleagues tell us Julie Purick is one of them. According to a gofundme set up for her, she’s on a ventilator. She’s was guarded condition Tuesday evening at Strong Memorial Hospital.