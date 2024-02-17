Family, fellow troopers remember Trooper Steven Tyrrell’s life and legacy

Family, friends, troopers gather to remember Steven Tyrrell

Friends and family gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Saturday morning to pay their respects to New York State Trooper Steven Tyrrell from the Rochester area, who passed away earlier this month from a 9/11-related illness.

Trooper Tyrrell worked as a state trooper for 26 years, stationed at Troop T in Henrietta (which covers the Thruway) before retiring this past fall. There, he was known to all as a dedicated officer committed to protecting his community.

At Saturday morning’s funeral, troopers from around the state joined family members in a solemn procession honoring his life and legacy.

Tyrrell served in the National Guard and Capitol Police before joining the New York State Police in October 1997. He was deployed to Ground Zero in 2001 where he put his life on the line helping others in the wake of the terrorist attack that brought down the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.

During the ceremony, acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven James took time to reflect on Tyrrell’s selfless character and the example he set for everyone at the department.

Although it’s been nearly 23 years since the terrorist attacks on 9/11, the impact of that tragic day continues to take lives of first responders.

“He was the 29th member to succumb — having really sacrificed and given his life as a result of the dedication he imposed by going down and serving and assist the public during the experience of 9/11,” James said. “Tragically, we fear that he will not be the last.”

Since the 9/11 attacks, more than 3,000 first responders who served there have lost their lives, and the number continues to grow.