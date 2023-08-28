Family and friends gather to remember man shot and killed at Dewey Ave. gas station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jevonte Huff’s family says he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Family and friends gathered outside the home of Regina McFadden on Sunday to remember her son Jevonte. They describe him as a fun-loving person and say although he was silly, he also had a deep love for his family and friends.

McFadden says her son had just returned home from his job at Strong Memorial Hospital before deciding to go to the Sunoco convenience store on Dewey Avenue to buy some cigarettes early Saturday morning. They say while he was there a fight broke out between multiple people in the parking lot. They say Jevonte tried to break it up when someone pulled a gun and fired into the crowd, hitting him.

Rochester Police say he was not the intended target. Jevonte was taken to Strong Memorial where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Two teenagers have since been arrested, bringing some relief to his family who also say it’s still no way close to getting any justice for his murder.

“It’s not justice. I don’t get to see my son no more. Two young people get to go to jail. They get to still live. They still get to touch, feel, move. I don’t have a son anymore so I don’t, I don’t know how that’s justice for me,” said Regina McFadden.

Jevonte’s cousin Craterina Meeks said, “We lost a family member. You know somebody, they’re somebody’s kid. Their mom is getting ready to lose. Hopefully we’ll get the justice that we should get. You know their mom is losing someone you know. So, everybody is suffering.”

The two teens are identified as 18-year-old Naveair Stewart and 19-year-old Thailea Arroyo. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

“This is the second child I lost in three years. It’s hard when you wake up every day to the same child and he’s not here no more,” said McFadden.

McFadden’s first son Jaquan Huff who is pictured on her shirt, died in his sleep back in February 2020. Losing Jevonte to a crime makes it even tougher for the soft spoken parent.

“I’m a mother. Like how do you cope with this? How do you deal?” said McFadden.

