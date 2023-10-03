Fighting homelessness with beer: ‘Happy Hour for the Homeless’ underway at area bars

Bars around Rochester have come together this week to help those experiencing homelessness. All week, bars in this area are holding a “Happy Hour for the Homeless.”

For every beer you buy, one dollar goes to local organizations that help fight homelessness.

On any given night in Monroe County, the National Alliance to End Homelessness says there are about 750 folks without a home. Ahead of World Homeless Day on Oct. 10, bars in Rochester are putting out donation bins and raising money to change that.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 10, $1 will be donated to one or two local nonprofits for every beer bought at a participating location. Check here to find out what bars are participating and when.

It’s organized by Beer Pass Roc, a kind of local rewards program for beer afficionadoes. Also at the helm is the “Batman of San Jose,” a man who keeps his identity secret while working to help those on the streets any way he can.

Nonprofits benefiting include Recovery All Ways, or RAW, and Person Centered Housing Options. Every Sunday, RAW sets up shop on a street corner to make connections with those experiencing homelessness. Person Centered Housing Options provides housing and care management services.

“Rain, shine, covid lockdowns, we’re out there, because homelessness doesn’t stop because it’s after hours,” said Stephanie Forrester with RAW.

Forrester works at both organizations. A Fairport native, she was homeless from age 16 through her early 30s. Substance abuse issues had her sleeping on porches, in bus stations, and even in abandoned buildings. Now seven years sober, she works with groups dedicated to helping people get back on their feet.

“There are people who are homeless who are getting up and going to work, …The majority of people in our community are one paycheck away or one bill away or one misstep away from experiencing it themselves. … There’s so many different ways that can lead you to experiencing this,” she said.

To catch a happy hour, you can go to Scents by Design in Rochester and Triphammer Bierwerks in Fairport until 7 p.m. Lovin’ Cup, Sager-Stoneyard Pub and Three Heads Brewing are collecting things like canned food and hygiene products.