Finger Lakes region will soon be eligible for cannabis dispensary licenses after lawsuit settlement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Small business owners in the Finger Lakes region might soon finally be eligible to open legal cannabis dispensaries.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management expects to start approving licenses to open dispensaries in the region next month after voting to approve a settlement in a federal lawsuit that has been holding up the issuance of licenses locally.

For months, a lawsuit filed by a Michigan company has blocked the state from issuing licenses in the Finger Lakes region. The lawsuit claims New York is discriminating against out-of-state businesses by prioritizing dispensary licenses for people who have marijuana convictions within New York. The applicant’s first choice of a region was the Finger Lakes, thus the injunction was issued for this area.

On Tuesday, the state’s Office of Cannabis Management voted to settle with the Michigan company. The settlement includes issuing the Michigan company a license in the next round, not the first round.

Monroe, Orleans, Wayne, Livingston, Genesee, Wyoming, Ontario, Yates, and Seneca counties all fall under the Finger Lakes. It is expected the Cannabis Control Board will issue the first round of conditional adult-use retail dispensaries licenses in the Finger Lakes Region during its June board meeting.

