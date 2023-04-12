Fire breaks out at Rochester building where woman was found on fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters rushed to a building on Jefferson and Frost avenues Wednesday afternoon, just hours after a woman was found on fire in a hallway inside
Early Wednesday morning, a woman in her 30s, whom police have not publicly identified, was discovered on fire. She was pronounced dead.
Her death has been labeled suspicious. Investigators have not said what caused the fire.
The fire department responded was just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen from the two-story building.
This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.