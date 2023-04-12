Fire breaks out at Rochester building where woman was found on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters rushed to a building on Jefferson and Frost avenues Wednesday afternoon, just hours after a woman was found on fire in a hallway inside

Early Wednesday morning, a woman in her 30s, whom police have not publicly identified, was discovered on fire. She was pronounced dead.

Her death has been labeled suspicious. Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

The fire department responded was just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen from the two-story building.

Active scene on Jefferson and Frost Ave in Rochester. This is the second time police and firefighters have been called to this building in less than 24hrs. A women was found on fire in the hallway of this building last night and died.

Details coming up at 4pm @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/O1vIasnMWS — Marsha Augustin (@MarshaA_TV) April 12, 2023

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.