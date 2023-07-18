First legal marijuana dispensary in Western NY opens Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York’s first legal marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open on Tuesday afternoon.

The dispensary Dank on Main Street in Buffalo was originally scheduled to open on Saturday. However, it got permission to open its doors on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., according to the business’s Instagram account. Another dispensary, Herbal IQ in Depew, is set to open its doors on Friday according to the store’s owner.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management approved seven licenses for the Finger Lakes region, which includes Rochester, in June but none have opened yet. The rollout for the Finger Lakes region was delayed because of a lawsuit.