Five-year-old boy fighting for life after early morning fire; Two firefighters injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A five-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a multi-family home across from Rochester General Hospital on Portland Avenue went up in flames early Monday at 2 a.m.

Two firefighters were hurt trying to rescue the child. The arson task force is involved in the investigation and investigators are trying to figure out if it was arson.

Mayor Malik Evans said, “We’ll have more when we have more details, more will come out.”

Neighbor Makiah Flowers ran out when she heard all the noise.

“I heard it’s a fire, it’s a fire, so you know me and my girlfriend ran outside to come to see what was going on, and it was a fire. That’s very scary because they’re out here with no shoes like everybody is panicking,” Flowers said.

The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. If you know something, but are scared to come forward, you can do it anonymously.

