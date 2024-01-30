Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

ARCADIA, N.Y. – Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Wednesday in honor of fallen volunteer firefighter Dan DeWolf.

The 32-year member of the Fairville Fire Department died after going into cardiac arrest while at the scene of a house fire less than two weeks ago.

Arcadia Town Supervisor Dawn Pisciotti says DeWolf was one of America’s many silent heroes, sacrificing everything to save lives out of the goodness of their hearts.

DeWolf was 52-years-old.