Flags will lower to half-staff in honor of local trooper who died from 9/11-related illness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Flags across the state will lower to half-staff on Friday and Saturday in honor of Trooper Steven Tyrrell from the Rochester area who died from a 9/11-related illness.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Tyrrell died on Feb. 7 from an illness stemming from his service around the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 attacks. He retired from the New York State Police last September after serving 26 years.