Flights from Rochester to D.C. canceled after deadly collision near Reagan National Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Flights on Thursday from Rochester to Washington D.C. have been canceled after the deadly midair collision near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The website for the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport shows that all three departures and all four arrivals to Reagan National Airport on Thursday have been canceled. All of those flights are through American Airlines.

Reagan National Airport will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Thursday. All passengers are feared dead after the American Eagle flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided midair with an Army helicopter on Wednesday night. The two aircraft crashed into the Potomac River.

You can see the latest updates here.