Football player and mother speak about witnessing Buffalo shooting that injured coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A young football player and his mother are speaking out after witnessing the shooting in Buffalo that injured a Rochester coach.

Flower City Panthers coach Tyrell Lawhorn is out of the hospital and recovering at home. Football player Niyan Mundy was at the game between the Panthers and the Great Elite Ducks when shots rang out. He said the shooting has haunted him every day since.

Buffalo Police say Rashaan Mallory kidnapped two people before entering the park where the football game was taking place on Sunday morning. The man is accused of shooting Lawhorn as he attempted to take his jewelry.

“It was kids out there, you know. We just wonder what’s the world coming to when you just disregard the fact that it’s kids out there. Women, kids, infants were out there,” said mother Tanesha James-Mundy who witnesses the shooting.

“I was sad and scared because some of their parents stayed back and they didn’t know where they were, the kids. And some parents didn’t know where their kids were too,” Football player Niyan Mundy said. “It keeps reoccurring in my head at school too, like it might happen.”

RELATED: