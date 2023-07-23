Football team of 6-year-old hit by truck on Thurston Road retires his jersey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six-year-old Ryan Grantham died when he was hit by a truck on Thurston road just over a month ago.

On Saturday, he was honored in a big way. His football team retired his jersey.

Ryan was number 21.

In a ceremony Saturday, they recognized his love for football and the great talent he had at such a young age.

Ryan’s mom is still cooping with grief, but moments like these bring her some comfort.

