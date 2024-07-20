For second time in a week, SPoT coffee is vandalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – SPoT Coffee is cleaning up after someone damaged its glass windows and doors for the second time in a week.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, someone called 911 about a man breaking windows. When officers responded to the East Avenue coffee shop, the suspect was already gone.

Someone smashed the door and windows at SPoT on July 19, 2024. (WHEC photo)

Officers believe someone kicked one of the front windows as well as the front door, breaking the glass.

Someone damaged windows earlier in the week, as well.

On May 6, three people smashed a window at SPoT, trying to steal money.

If you have information on any of these incidents, call 911.