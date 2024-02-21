Former Brighton teacher sentenced for possession of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Brighton High School physics teacher was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in November of last year.

Louis Carusone, 45, of Webster, shared a video and images containing child pornography in an online peer-to-peer file sharing network on Oct. 10, 2022, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case. An undercover law enforcement officer downloaded the material, as well as more files containing child porn that were shared from Carusone’s IP address over the next few days.

Investigators recovered more than 2,000 images and video of child pornography.

Wednesday, Carusone was sentenced to 42 months in prison and seven years of supervision after his release.

News10NBC continues to follow this story and will have more details on News10NBC at 4 p.m. Thursday.