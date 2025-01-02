Former city employee accused of injuring RPD officer; Previously pleaded guilty to theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former City of Rochester employee who pleaded guilty to stealing from a nonprofit back in November is accused of injuring a Rochester Police officer.

Anthony Hall, 38, is charged with assault after RPD says he shoved an officer who was responding to a domestic call. Hall is also charged with harassment, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

The officer was taken to the hospital with an upper-body fracture. RPD says the officer may be out of work for several months.

It all started when officers responded to East Main Street for the report of family trouble and a possible break-in just after midnight on Thursday. RPD says they found Hall outside the locations and found a broken screen window – though it isn’t clear who caused the damage.

Police asked Hall to leave multiple times at the request of someone inside the house. According to RPD, Hall refused to leave and started to argue before eventually agreeing to leave several minutes later. RPD says that, as Hall was walking away, he shoved an officer in the chest, knocking the officer backward. Hall was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Hall pleaded guilty to stealing from the Coalition of North East Associations when he was a volunteer there, using a debit card that belonged to the nonprofit. Hall was the former head of the city’s Pathways to Peace anti-violence group.