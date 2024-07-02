Former Greece deputy town supervisor pleads not guilty in court

GREECE, N.Y. — Former Greece deputy town supervisor Michelle Marini has pleaded not guilty to charges of grand larceny and corrupting the government.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said that the charges stemmed in part from Marini’s involvement with the development and construction of the Greece Community and Senior Center, now called The Center at Greece Town Hall. Other allegations include the unlawful GPS tracking of a Town of Greece resident.

Marini appeared before a Monroe County Court judge on Tuesday morning. She was the deputy town supervisor from 2014 through December 2023. After that, she continued to work for the town as the director of constituent services.

Marini announced her retirement in late June after the news broke about her indictment.