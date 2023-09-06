Former Irondequoit Police chief scheduled for plea hearing

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The former Irondequoit Police chief will appear in federal court next week for a plea hearing.

Alan Laird is set to go before judge Elizabeth Wolford.

The crime or crimes he is expected to enter a plea to are not specified on the court calendar.

Last month, Steven Rosenbaum, who co-owns a security firm with Laird, admitted in federal court to tax fraud.

In court papers, Rosenbaum said the co-owner of the security firm conspired with him to commit tax fraud. He identified the co-owner as having the initials “A.L. “

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has declined to say whether that individual is Laird and whether he is facing charges.

Laird abruptly retired in November.