Former Macedon Police chief pleads not guilty to charges related to alleged DWI crash

WALWORTH, N.Y. — The former Macedon Police chief has pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection to a crash he allegedly caused while drunk.

Fabian Rivera entered the plea in Walworth Town Court Wednesday. Rivera is accused of crashing into another car near the Gananda school’s campus back in November.

After he was accused of being belligerently drunk at a restaurant in December of 2022, Rivera said he’s a veteran dealing with mental health issues.

Rivera’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.

