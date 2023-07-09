Retired RPD officer who ran marathons to honor fallen colleague, runs in ‘Intentional Walk’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Brett Sobieraski was at Saturday’s Red Wings game helping them reach their goal for their “Intentional Walk.”

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Sobieraski is the same man that ran marathons through eight states in honor of fallen RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz.

The Red Wings have treadmills in the stadium for people to walk on to raise money for charities. The Intentional Walk presented by Wegmans, is to raise money and awareness for children’s charities.

The Intentional Walk started on Tuesday, and ends with the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday. All money raised will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

News10NBC talked to Sobieraski about his run for Officer Mazurkiewicz and the Intentional Walk, while he was on the treadmill himself.

“The amount of humanity I saw during those marathons was incredible. I still smile when I go to bed, I’m pretty sure I smile when I sleep, thinking about that adventure,” said Brett Sobieraski.

“Red Wings, what a great organization. They bring so much to the community, not just for sporting events, but for stuff like this. Just an icon of Rochester.”

The Red Wings goal is to have people walk or run 500 miles total. Sobieraski said he’d run at least 20 miles today.

