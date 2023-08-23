Forty new asylum seekers arrive in Rochester and are staying at Holiday Inn
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County says 40 new asylum seekers arrived in Rochester on Tuesday evening and are staying at the Downtown Holiday Inn
The asylum seekers came from New York City. The new arrivals include 25 people from Venezuela belonging to six families, 10 people from Ecuador belonging to three families, and a family of five from the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan.
The asylum seekers include 22 children, according to DocGo, the company contracted by New York City for placements of the asylum seekers.
More than 40 asylum seekers are already staying at the Holiday Inn. The first round of asylum seekers arrived in Rochester on Monday, Aug. 7 and are receiving housing, food, and medical care with funding from New York City.
