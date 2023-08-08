Seventy-seven asylum seekers arrive in Rochester and are staying at hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County says 77 asylum seekers sent from New York City arrived in the area on Monday evening and are being housed at a Rochester hotel.

The county says the asylum seekers include families with children and they’re lawfully admitted into the United States while they officially seek asylum.

In May, County Executive Adam Bello issued an executive order preventing any hotel or shelter from providing emergency shelter unless a plan is submitted and approved to the county’s Department of Human Services. The county says that, before the asylum seekers arrived, the hotel where they’re staying filed an emergency housing plan and received approval from the county.

The county says the asylum seekers arrived with food, shelter, medical, and personal needs funded by New York City. The county will provide more details at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.