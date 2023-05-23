Monroe County issues emergency order in response to migrant crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is joining ranks with his counterparts across much of the state in response to the crisis at the southern border.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently declared a state disaster emergency and says she is exploring every state resource to potentially house migrants and asylum-seekers.

In response, some Western New York counties issued emergency orders.

MORE: Rochester mayor: We haven’t been asked to take in migrants and asylum-seekers

MORE: Niagara, Chautauqua, and other counties declare state of emergency due to migrant crisis

Now, Monroe County is following suit. The county executive issued an executive order Tuesday preventing any hotel, motel, shelter, or multi-dwelling unit from providing emergency shelter unless a plan is submitted to the county’s department of human services – and approved.

“Monroe County welcomes people from all over the world,” Bello said in a statement. “This Emergency Order does not prevent migrants from coming to Monroe County while they await resolution of their legal asylum application. Rather, it ensures that if migrants need to be housed here, it is done so in a

thoughtful way with a reasonable plan in place to protect everyone involved.”

The full statement is available here.