Four Rochester school district employees put on leave after leak of security video showing students escaping gunman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is investigating after video showing a student nearly get shot on the steps to his high school was leaked.

The incident happened last Thursday morning. The 16-year-old boy told Rochester Police he was chased down as he headed to the Franklin campus on Norton Street.

On Friday, video began circulating on social media showing the moment three students rush through one of the entrances to the school, trying to escape the shooter. No one was shot. No arrests have been made.

News10NBC aired the video and blurred the students’ faces to protect their identity.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the district said four employees have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the leak of the video. She said staff are not authorized to release district video – and officials are concerned that it could be a potential safety concern since students are visible in it.

“This is a huge concern for us,” the spokeswoman said.

Since the incident, the district asked Rochester Police to have a presence outside the district’s five high schools during arrival and dismissal times. The district is working with the City of Rochester to finalize a contract for those services, which will be put before the Rochester Board of Education for approval.

The school board decided to remove school resource officers three years ago. In October 2021, the Rochester Teachers Association put forth a list of 11 recommendations, one of which was to restore that program.

Board President Cynthia Elliott said Friday that the board is not interested in putting police back inside buildings, but does support having officers outside during arrival and dismissal.

