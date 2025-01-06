Four teens charged after stolen car chase, two accused of car break-ins at Henrietta church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four teens are facing charges after a chase involving two stolen cars went through multiple towns and ended in two separate crashes.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say two of those teens were also involved in the car break-ins at a Henrietta church during Christmas midnight mass.

The chase started after deputies responded to Gleason Circle apartments in Pittsford for the report of car break-ins. Deputies say they saw a Kia and a Hyundai stolen from that apartment complex speeding off.

During the chase, News10NBC’s photojournalist saw one of the cars going up on sidewalks. The Hyundai crashed in Brighton on Route 441 near I-490. Deputies caught one suspect immediately and found the other two in the woods nearby with the help of a K-9 unit and New York State Police Aviation.

The Kia crash in the city around Kingsboro Road and Genesee Park Boulevard and deputies caught the alleged driver immediately. Two of the suspects were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Sheriff’s office investigators say that, after interviewing the four teens, they determined that two of them were involved in the smashing of multiple car windows at Guardian Angel’s Church on East Henrietta Road. Here’s the breakdown of the charges the suspects are facing:

Javionte Webb, 18, of Rochester:

Two counts of petit larceny

Three counts of criminal mischief

Was issued an appearance ticket and released

A 17-year-old boy:

Grand larceny

Two counts of petit larceny

Three counts of criminal mischief

Taken to the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center in Syracuse, as the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center was at capacity

A 16-year-old girl:

Two counts of petit larceny

Three counts of criminal mischief

Issued an appearance ticket and released to a guardian

A 16-year-old boy: