Franchise ROC held event to answer questions about starting small business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Franchise ROC is connecting prospective entrepreneurs with successful business owners. The nonprofit helps people in the Rochester area to start, develop, and franchise their small businesses.

Local business leaders hosted an event on Tuesday night. They say franchising is a good option for people looking to launch a new career.

Leaders gave presentations on successful business strategies and answered questions from people looking to start their own ventures. Mayor Malik Evans even shared some words of encouragement.

“There is a stat that says if 1-in-3 small businesses in America create one job, America could be [employed],” Evans said. “So that tells you the power of small businesses. Home ownership and business are ways in which you create generational wealth in our community.”

Organizers say Franchise Roc is about helping fight poverty and crime by giving new franchise owners an opportunity to change their lives.

