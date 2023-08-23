Freshman and transfer students move into Nazareth University Wednesday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It’s move-in day for new students at Nazareth University. There will be 600 freshman and transfer students from 20 different states making the campus their home.

Nazareth’s class of 2027 will be the first to start their journey at the school with it designated as a “university” instead of “college”.

The school is holding a welcome picnic, candlelight ceremony, and carnival style festival to welcome the new students.

Freshman and transfer students move already moved into the Rochester Institute of Technology. Nazareth, The State University of New York at Brockport, Monroe Community College, St. John Fisher University, and the University of Rochester all start classes in the next week or two.