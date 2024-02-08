Funeral services for local hero taken by 9/11-related illness set for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friends, family, and community members will gather to remember the life of New York State Trooper, Steven A, Tyrrell.

He died Wednesday, due to a 9/11-related illness. Trooper Tyrrell was with the New York State Police Department for 26 years before his retirement.

His calling hours will take place Friday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anthony’s Funeral Home on Monroe Avenue. The funeral service will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

