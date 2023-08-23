Gates Police make four arrests in stabbing at Motel 6

GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police have arrested four people for the triple stabbing earlier this month at Motel 6 on Chili Avenue.

Police have charged Anthoneka Bivins, Dontez Williams, and Ashmed Arambarry with assault. Infinaty Couser was charged with disorderly conduct.

Gates Police responded to the early morning stabbing on Thursday, Aug. 10 and found two people with stab wounds. Officers later learned that a third stab victim went to the hospital for treatment. All three survived.

Bivins, Couser, and Arambarry were all issued an appearance tickets for Gates Court. Williams was arraigned in front of a Gates judge and taken to Monroe County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,500 bond.

Arambarry was hospitalized at the time of his arrest. Gates Police say he is currently on parole for burglary.