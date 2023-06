ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Genesee Brew House is holding a pep rally on Friday before the Rochester Amerks game six of their series against the Hershey Bears.

There will be food, drinks, and giveaways for fans at the brew house on 25 Cataract Street. It runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Then, the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena.

News10NBC has a recap of the series and a look ahead to the game here. You can get tickets here.