Amerks offense looks for spark in Wednesday’s elimination game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday is the night the Amerks either win and keep their season alive, or lose and have their season come to an end.

Rochester is facing elimination for the second time in the playoffs. Fans might already know the first time that happened- they went on to win seven straight.

Now they’ve lost three in a row and hope to right the ship.

Head Coach Seth Appert said the team had some productive meetings Wednesday morning and that they seem to be in a good head space right now.

This is the furthest Rochester has gone in the playoffs in 19 years. So if they’re to live to see another day, Appert pointed to something that’ll have to change as they head into Game 5.

“I still think we’re leaving assets on the table,” says Appert. “Obviously, they’re a very good defensive team and we respect that. You know, but we did show some video yesterday. The team, we do think there’s there’s more offense to be found. We’re putting ourselves in positions to get that. And then we’re leaving some things on the table. And so we’ll just need to make some adjustments and do a better job of.”

Appert also said they hope to have Ethan Prow back in the lineup after he sat out the last game due to injury.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. and News10NBC Sports’ Mat Mlodzinski will have a pregame report from the GIANT Center in the next hour, and another in Sports at 6 p.m.