Girlfriend of man who killed Brittanee Drexel will plead guilty to false statements

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Angel Vause, the longtime girlfriend of the man who killed and raped Chili teen Brittanee Drexel back in 2009, will formally plead guilty on Monday.

The 56-year-old will plead guilty in federal court to two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent, according to our NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Drexel was murdered when she was in Myrtle Beach for a spring break trip. In May of 2022, investigators found Drexel’s remains in a wooded area in Georgetown, about 45 minutes south of Myrtle Beach. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to her murder, 13 years later, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

As News10NBC has reported, Vause admitted to being with Moody the night of the the murder. Originally, Vause claimed that she and Moody saw Drexel walking on the strip in Myrtle Beach and approached her about “partying” with them. She claimed that Drexel willingly got in their SUV. But in a three-count indictment, the FBI says that was a lie and Drexel was abducted under false pretenses.