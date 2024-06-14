GoFundMe set up for Holley teen who saved man’s life at Subway

People are stepping up to help a local student who saved a man’s life while working at a Subway in Brockport.

Community members made a GoFundMe page for Leigha Walker, to help the 18-year-old Holley senior afford college. Walker told News10NBC she has worked three jobs for the past few years trying to save enough money to buy her horse before she goes off to college this fall.

On Sunday, Leigha performed CPR on a man as he was having a heart attack in his car.