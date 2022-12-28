Good Question: How much will gas prices go up by after this Saturday?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of you are wondering about the gas tax relief that is scheduled to end after Dec. 31.

After a year of rising inflation, drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pump thanks to a statewide gas tax holiday, which is still in effect for a few more days. What happens when it ends?

We’ve received dozens of questions about the end of the gas tax relief. Viewers have asked:

“What happens to the gas tax relief at the gas pump on the first day of the new year?”

“What will the price of gas look like on January 1 when the tax forgiveness ends? will it be extended?”

“I recall when this was announced, yet I have not heard a peep about this. I wrote myself a note in my planner about it and wondered how much the up-tick will be?”

The state’s gas tax relief, which began on June 1, is still set to expire after Saturday, meaning gas prices would once again go up.

Some New York State Assembly members have been pushing for an extension, and State Legislature could still move to extend the relief.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said that she is committed to keeping money in New Yorkers’ pockets but has not said whether the relief will be extended. Without an extension from the state, New York drivers would see an increase of about 16 cents per gallon.

This does not include the Monroe County gas tax relief, which has also been in place since June. If the county relief is not extended, add another 8 cents to the state’s relief, making for a total increase of 24 cents per gallon come January 1.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas on Tuesday is $3.13 per gallon. The average for Rochester is $3.50 per gallon.

After Saturday, if both the state and Monroe County relief are not exteneded, the average price in Rochester may go up by about a quarter, to $3.75 per gallon. You can see a summary of this fall’s gas price trends in Rochester here.

