Man indicted for shooting two people, one fatally, outside RTS Transit Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury voted to indict Jamel Robinson, the man accused of shooting two men outside the RTS Transit Center, on at least one felony charge.

The shooting on St. Paul Street happened on Nov. 21 as people were on their morning commute. Rochester Police say 38-year-old Kevin Rigdon was killed and a man is his 40s was injured in that shooting.

RPD says they found a loaded hangun inside Robinon’s jacket. He is prohibited from owning a gun because of several misdemeanor and felony convictions.

A registered sex offender, he was discharged from lifetime parole in August 2022. Police took Robinson into custody a short time after the shooting.