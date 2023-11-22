Man charged with shooting two people, one fatally, outside RTS Transit Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges for shooting two people, one fatally, outside the RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street on Tuesday morning as people were on their morning commute.

Rochester Police say 38-year-old Kevin Rigdon was shot and killed around 7:45 a.m. A man is his 40s remains hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

Jamel Robinson, 44, is accused of shooting both men. He is charged with second-degree murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. RPD investigators say Robinson followed Rigdon as he walked out of the transit center, shot him multiple times, and then shot the other man. Rigdon died at the scene.

According RPD, the motive for the murder is unknown but Robinson knew the victims. RPD said Robinson ran from the scene of the shooting to Franklin Street. Officers got a description of the suspect after the shooting and became aware of a man inside the Sibley building matching the description. They took him into custody as he was walking toward the exit of the building.

Officers say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in Robinson’s jacket pocket. He is prohibited from owning a gun because of he’s convicted of seven misdemeanors and two felony convictions including attempted criminal sex act. He is a registered sex offender and was on lifetime Parole but was discharged from parole in August of 2022. Robinson will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday.