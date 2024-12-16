Grand jury will take up case of man accused of killing father

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

OSSAIN, N.Y. — A grand jury will take up the case of a man accused of killing his father in Livingston County and turning in his body to the sheriff’s office.

Richard Fluegel Jr., 30, was scheduled for two appearances on Monday morning, one in Geneseo on tampering with physical evidence charges and another in Ossian Town Court on murder and criminal use of a firearm charges. However, the case was waived to the grand jury.

The father, 60-year-old Richard Fluegel Sr. of Irondequoit, was reported missing after he didn’t return home. The next day, investigators found his car in the Village of Dansville. According to Livingston County deputies, that night, Fluegel Jr. drove his father’s body to the sheriff’s office to turn it in and his defense attorney called 911 to let them know.

Investigators say the body of Fluegel Sr. had gunshot wounds. They believe the murder happened in Ossian around Bonner Road. Investigators have not released details about a possible motive.